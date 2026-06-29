Former UW dining manager accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls for months

A former UW dining manager is facing six felony charges, accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Investigators say when they went to arrest the man for these crimes, they found a “carry-on suitcase near the entry door” that is described as resembling a “to-go sex kit” of every item he used when assaulting the teenagers.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Grant Lee Hough sexually assaulted and messaged the two teenagers between December 2025 and May 2026.

Investigators say he used encrypted and auto-deleting messaging platforms like Snapchat.

According to court documents, even after Hough knew the 15-year-old’s mother had called the police, he still met with the 13-year-old for sex.

Investigators say he sent food deliveries to the victims’ houses, got them alcohol and vapes, and offered to pay them up to $1,000.

They also found several images and videos depicting Hough sexually assaulting the two victims.

Prosecutors say there will likely be more charges filed in other court jurisdictions. They tell us Hough lived in Seattle, but the sexual acts happened in Benton County, Gig Harbor, and Tacoma.

Prosecutors say that’s where victims were able to meet in hotels.

Hough is currently in jail on $750,000 bail. If he bonds out, prosecutors say he should be placed on home confinement with limited and supervised internet access.

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