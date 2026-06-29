Bellevue PD arrest 30-year-old man suspected of killing wife

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man on Monday, who is suspected of killing his wife on October 27, 2025.

According to a blog post by the Bellevue Police Department, the man, identified as the “spouse of the deceased,” conducted a follow-up interview with Bellevue Police Major Crimes Detectives last Friday.

Back in October, Bellevue PD responded to a call near Northeast 11th Street and 139th Avenue Northeast.

Officers found an unresponsive 27-year-old woman when they got to the scene. Bellevue Fire then tried to save her life before eventually pronouncing her deceased, the post said.

Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, detectives launched a formal investigation, BPD said.

Authorities say that after collecting evidence discovered during their investigation and following interviews with the suspect, the man was arrested on Monday.

He was booked into the King County Jail and is facing a first-degree murder charge, with his bail set at $5 million, according to Bellevue Police.

©2026 Cox Media Group