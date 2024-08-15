Olympia decriminalizes some psychedelic drugs like mushrooms

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia City Council declared that entheogens/psilocybin-related investigations, arrests and prosecutions will have the lowest level of priority from law enforcement, meaning some psychedelic drugs like mushrooms will be decriminalized within city limits.

City leaders say the goal is to give people who may use these psychedelic drugs as a way to combat depression, anxiety, and PTSD the space to relieve their pain and heal.

“To me, it’s about allowing people to seek healing using things that are available in the world,” City Councilmember Clark Gilman said.

Of course, this law does not allow people to sell, grow, or drive while under the influence. Police Chief Rich Allen reinforces that in a memorandum sent to the city council. Chief Allen also says after speaking with the city attorney about the measure, they believe they have the necessary tools to address public safety concerns while at the same time honor the council’s intent.

“There were 5 arrests from 2019 to 2024 where psilocybin was present, but in none of those was that arrest the primary reason that person was involved with law enforcement,” City Attorney Jay Burney said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The vote has gotten some attention from the public. Some people praising the council’s decision.

“The opportunity to help people and decriminalize psilocybin is amazing and I really applaud you all for thinking about that and considering it,” one man told the council Tuesday.

A lot of people KIRO 7 spoke with in Olympia on Wednesday didn’t know the city even took on this issue. With that said, some people feel if people are responsible with psychedelics, then there should be no issues.

“So, responsibility, self-responsibility is sort of at the basis I think,” David Ross, who lives in Olympia, said.

Dr. Nathan Sackett with UW Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences says criminalizing drugs like psychedelics isn’t the best approach to public health. He believes given with how much more data there is on the psilocybin, it isn’t too surprising to see more local municipalities make decision like this.

“But I would say overall, I think as cities and states move to decriminalize things like psychedelics, I think that it’s a rational step,” Dr. Hackett said.

Dr. Hackett also says despite psychedelics growing popularity in treating depression and PTSD, he believes there is still plenty of studies left to do.

“But I think the challenge we face is how do we integrate these sorts of interventions into our current healthcare system,” Dr. Sackett said.

