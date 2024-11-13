Old hospital site to be revived as a residential substance use treatment facility in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the old Kennewick General Hospital to begin construction on a Residential Substance Use Treatment Facility.

Known as the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery, it will be an alternative to jail in the Tri-Cities and will be capable of providing:

Short-term treatment (Crisis Relief)

Crisis Stabilization

Withdrawal management

Residential substance use treatment

In a Facebook post, Kennewick police showed their support for the project since there are currently no local recovery centers.

The Benton-Franklin Recovery Coalition (BFRC) led the movement to secure funding and garner support from the community and local leaders.

BFRC received a $2.5 million grant and was able to raise an additional $41 million in private funds to support the project.

The center will have an evaluation and treatment unit, a crisis stabilization unit and a residential inpatient unit that can support up to 57 people at any time.

The center is expected to be ready by Dec. 2025 and will be open year-round.

To learn more about the center click here.





