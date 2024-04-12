Argument between suspect, associate of victim occurred before deadly Bremerton stabbing on Easter

BREMERTON, Wash. — New information has been released regarding a deadly stabbing that happened on Easter Sunday in Bremerton.

Bremerton Police Department officers were called out to a house in the 800 block of 6th Street just after 9 a.m. on March 31 about a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with severe cuts. Bremerton Fire Department Medics arrived at the scenes and provided aid to the victim but the victim died from their injuries.

The suspect was identified as Emanuel Calderon. He was found and arrested.

Early in the investigation, detectives spoke with several witnesses who said there was an argument between Calderon and the victim. However, after additional interviews, it was learned that the witnesses’ statements were incorrect.

Investigators learned that there was a verbal argument between Calderon and someone who knew the victim prior to the attack.

Both men had been transient in the Bremerton area at some point but authorities say that it doesn’t seem like there was a prior relationship.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Corporal Derek Ejde at 360-473-5497.