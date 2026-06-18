Seattle businesses are getting in on the World Cup action

SEATTLE — There’s only one more day until the USA versus Australia match hits Seattle!

Tickets are still available, but they will put quite a dent in your wallet. Right now, Stubhub has tickets starting at $2,200 a piece.

If you don’t want to cough up that much cash, there are several ways to still get in on the World Cup action.

Kelvin Hill with Flatstick Pub tells us Monday’s match brought out thousands of people to Pioneer Square, and they expect that to triple on Friday.

“Post-game people were coming in from all over the world, I think that’s probably the coolest part, but also just seeing Seattle folks getting so excited,” Hill said.

Bars across the city are open for people to enjoy the matches without tickets, including Flatstick Pub, who put a full-size soccer goal inside their bar.

“You come in, buy a drink, and you’re able to go down and take five kicks on the goal, try to get your highest score, and get on the leader board,” Hill said.

Other businesses setting their sights on the goal are:

Hood Famous Bakeshop: watch party and special menu items

QueenCare: giving a portion of proceeds to local soccer organizations

Stoup Brewing: international themed drinks and food

Kangaroo & Kiwi: Seattle’s “only all Aussie and Kiwi themed pub” will be open early to start the celebrations

No matter where you watch, everyone is soaking in the joy of the World Cup.

“Just looking down the streets and seeing everybody packed in, caring about every single game, they got the big screen going,” Hill said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of either team; you’re sitting there watching.”

Most of these bars and venues open by 8 a.m. on Seattle match days, with extended hours after the games as well.

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