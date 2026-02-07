Officers rescue injured owl from highway near Poulsbo

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

What a sight to behold, as officers drove down a Kitsap County highway.

In the dark of night, an injured owl stood motionless on the side of the road.

The bird appeared to be severely hurt and unable to fly away.

But it was standing upright, its large forward-facing eyes closely examining the officers as they came closer to take a look.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Poulsbo police officers who found it knew they’d have to take action, if the injured animal was to have a chance at survival.

As they figured out how to help the obviously-injured owl, a body camera of one of the officers captured their efforts on video.

“He’s got something leaking out of him, but he’s looking around,” the deputy told the Poulsbo officer as they approached the injured bird.

“So if you just put the box, like, behind him I think,” he advises the other officer.

The owl calmly stared at them as they approached the injured bird with a cardboard box normally used to collect criminal evidence.

Printed on the side of the evidence box, ironically, the words, “Handle With Care.”

The officer moving in closer with the box and a cardboard lid, tells the others he’s concerned the animal might become agitated.

“Just don’t lunge at me,” the officer tells the bird.

“Oh, I had one in my car once,” the deputy reassured him.

“It came alive,” he advised the assisting officer.

“Put it right there and if we just slide the box,” the deputy instructed the other two as they worked to scoop the bird up.

The video shows the owl putting up a brief struggle, but it eventually calms down.

The two Poulsbo officers wrapped a yellow police caution tape around the box to secure the lid, then lifted the boxed animal into the back of a patrol car.

A wildlife rescue team at West Sound Wildlife Shelter on Bainbridge Island is now caring for the injured owl.

The bird will be examined by a veterinarian.

©2026 Cox Media Group