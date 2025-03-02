Off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper involved in fatal crash

RICHLAND, Wash. — An off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper has been taken into custody after being involved in a fatal collision in Richland, WA.

The trooper was driving his personal vehicle Saturday night and was arrested by Richland Police, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The details of the crash are still under investigation.

In a statement, Chief of Washington State Police Chris Loftis wrote, " The Washington State Patrol offers our sincerest condolences to the victim and their loved ones. I have every confidence that the Richland Police Department will investigate this case with great care and professionalism. We are thankful there were no other injuries and will of course cooperate in any way requested by the independent investigating agency.”

This is a developing story.





