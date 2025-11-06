Local

Occupants escape house fire in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Occupants escape house fire in Kent Photo Courtesty: Puget Sound Fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Kent on Thursday.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews were on the scene of the fully-involved house fire along SE 235th Street at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

Puget Sound Fire confirmed that all occupants made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters encountered a large amount of fire, but luckily, the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read