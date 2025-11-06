Occupants escape house fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Kent on Thursday.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews were on the scene of the fully-involved house fire along SE 235th Street at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

Puget Sound Fire confirmed that all occupants made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters encountered a large amount of fire, but luckily, the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters encountered a large amount of fire. The fire did not spread to neighboring homes. pic.twitter.com/5D7fuNZ9aC — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) November 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group