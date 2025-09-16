NWS answers if Mount St. Helens is erupting

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

What is that coming out of Mount St. Helens? Is it ash?

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland assured everyone that although ash is circulating, the mountain is not erupting.

Strong winds from the east are pushing out the 1980s volcanic ash. A webcam of the mountain can be seen here.

Mount St. Helens’s impact

Mount St. Helens is the most active volcano in the U.S., according to the United States Geological Survey’s website.

When it did erupt in May 1980, about 540 million tons of ash fell over more than 22,000 square miles.

However, the lava dome has since declined to pre-eruption levels and has remained there since January 2008.

