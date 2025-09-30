Nurses at Seattle Children’s Hospital fight for better wages

SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children’s Hospital spent part of their Tuesday picketing.

They’re demanding a boost in wages and accuse the hospital of being unresponsive during negotiations.

The Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) represents over two thousand nurses at the children’s hospital. They told KIRO 7 News that the hospital has been unresponsive in contract negotiations, as the nurses argue for things like higher wages, increased sick time, and workplace violence prevention.

One staff member told KIRO 7 that she lost her health benefits while on maternity leave.

“Not only was I unpaid, but I had no insurance covered by Seattle Children’s, who, I’m the one providing the care to these kids most of the time, and my kids weren’t covered,” Kelsey Gellner told KIRO 7.

KIRO 7 reached out to the hospital.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with WSNA in order to reach a fair agreement as soon as possible,” they shared.

©2025 Cox Media Group