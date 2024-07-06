Nudge: The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,220 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year. The National Weather Service (NWS) says, heat causes the highest number of weather-related deaths annually.
When the body cannot cool itself through sweating, a person increases their chances of suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke due to prolonged exposure.
Understanding the difference and recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke is important as people spend more time outdoors.
HEAT STROKE SYMPTOMS
- Very high body temperature (103 degrees or higher)
- Throbbing headache
- Dry skin that is red and hot or lack of sweating
- Dizziness
- Upset stomach
- Confusion
- Passing out
- Rapid pulse
Anyone showing these signs should get medical attention right away. Here are some things you can do while you wait for help:
- Call 911 immediately or have someone call
- Move the person to a shaded area
- Cool the body down by removing shoes, socks or hats
- Lower temperature by spraying or sponging cool water on the body
- Loosen or remove any clothing that can restrict breathing such as a tie, scarf or coat
- Fanning the victim
The goal is to lower the body temperature to 102 degrees or until emergency services arrive.
HEAT EXHAUSTION SYMPTOMS
- Heavy Sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle Cramps
- Tiredness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Upset stomach or vomiting
- Fainting
Here are some things you can do if you see someone experiencing heat exhaustion:
- Give them a cool non-alcoholic beverage
- Move the person to a cool or shaded location
- Tell them to take a cool bath or spray their body with cool water
- Wear lightweight clothing
- Move to an air-conditioned room, if available
- Rest and avoid strenuous activity
The most important thing one can do is be prepared, look out for those who are young or vulnerable and nudge someone to remind them of this important information that could be the difference between life and death this summer.
©2024 Cox Media Group