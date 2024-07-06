Nudge: The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,220 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year. The National Weather Service (NWS) says, heat causes the highest number of weather-related deaths annually.

When the body cannot cool itself through sweating, a person increases their chances of suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke due to prolonged exposure.

Understanding the difference and recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke is important as people spend more time outdoors.

HEAT STROKE SYMPTOMS

Very high body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Throbbing headache

Dry skin that is red and hot or lack of sweating

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Confusion

Passing out

Rapid pulse

Anyone showing these signs should get medical attention right away. Here are some things you can do while you wait for help:

Call 911 immediately or have someone call

Move the person to a shaded area

Cool the body down by removing shoes, socks or hats

Lower temperature by spraying or sponging cool water on the body

Loosen or remove any clothing that can restrict breathing such as a tie, scarf or coat

Fanning the victim

The goal is to lower the body temperature to 102 degrees or until emergency services arrive.

HEAT EXHAUSTION SYMPTOMS

Heavy Sweating

Paleness

Muscle Cramps

Tiredness

Dizziness

Headache

Upset stomach or vomiting

Fainting

Here are some things you can do if you see someone experiencing heat exhaustion:

Give them a cool non-alcoholic beverage

Move the person to a cool or shaded location

Tell them to take a cool bath or spray their body with cool water

Wear lightweight clothing

Move to an air-conditioned room, if available

Rest and avoid strenuous activity

The most important thing one can do is be prepared, look out for those who are young or vulnerable and nudge someone to remind them of this important information that could be the difference between life and death this summer.

