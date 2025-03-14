NTSB says U.S. has already seen 140 plane crashes in 2025

SEATTLE, Wash. — We are two and a half months into 2025, and according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), they are currently investigating 140 plane crashes in the U.S. Three are in Washington.

Of those crashes, the NTSB says 16 were deadly – including one in Ellensburg.

2025 CRASH & ACCIDENT INVESTIGATIONS

January

· 53 investigations

· 7 deadly crashes

February

· 71 investigations

Feb. 5 – A Japan Airlines aircraft hit the tail of a parked Delta plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Details. Feb. 20 - A Cessna with two people on board crashed in Waterville. No one was hurt. Details.

· 6 deadly crashes

March

This data is from March 1 to 14, 2025.

· 16 investigations

· 3 deadly crashes

March 4 – A pilot died after their small plane crashed near Ellensburg. The pilot left the Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field and was en route to the Lake Chelan Airport— but never arrived. Details.

HOW DOES THIS COMPARE TO LAST YEAR?

In 2024 NTSB data shows that there were 1,417 aviation crashes. Of those incidents, 258 were deadly. While it may seem that we are seeing more crashes in 2025, the federal data says that isn’t the case.

January 2024

· 60 investigations

Jan. 16 - Auburn, WA (no injuries)

· 13 deadly crashes

February 2024

· 71 investigations

Feb. 16 - Everett, WA (no injuries) Feb. 27 - Dallesport, WA (serious injuries)

· 7 deadly crashes

March 2024

This data is from March 1 to 14, 2024.

· 45 investigations

March 5 - Bellevue, WA (no injuries) March 16, Asotin, WA (minor injuries)

· 5 deadly crashes

©2025 Cox Media Group