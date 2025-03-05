Search underway for missing plane near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a search is underway for a missing plane in the hills near Ellensburg.

WSDOT says the red, white, and blue Cessna 150 left the Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday and was en route to the Lake Chelan Airport— but never arrived.

Radar data from the Civil Air Patrol National Radar Forensics Team shows the plane was headed on a northward path toward Ellensburg, followed by a northeastern trajectory.

WSDOT says the last recorded radar track indicated the plane’s location in the hills between Ellensburg and the Columbia River before the signal was lost.

Ground and air search teams deployed throughout the night, focusing on the area where the plane’s last radar signal was detected.

A U.S. Army helicopter from the Yakima Training Center, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and Life Flight Air Ambulance are all helping with the search from above.

WSDOT says crews are taking advantage of daylight hours to continue search operations.

Anyone who thinks they saw or heard the plane Tuesday or spotted anything in the area should call the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-258-5990 with details.

Currently, crews say they do not need volunteers to conduct air or land searches.





