BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell firefighters had to rescue a boy who got into a scary situation on his school’s playground Thursday.

He became trapped between two poles and crews had to use the jaws of life to get him out safely.

A post on X, (formerly known as Twitter), said the little guy wasn’t hurt, “just a little scared but nothing a hug can’t fix.”

After a big hug from a firefighter, he appeared to be smiling for a photo with the crew.

Bothell Fire Department rescue's stuck boy Bothell firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue a boy who got stuck between two poles on the playground. (Bothell Fire Department)

