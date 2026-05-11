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Northbound I-5 reopens in Fife after car fire breaks out

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Fife after car fire breaks out
By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com

A car fire shut down most northbound lanes on I-5 in Fife for an hour early Monday morning, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane was reopened after the car fire initially shut down all northbound lanes. By 7:40 a.m., all lanes reopened.

During the closure, it took one hour to go from Tacoma to Federal Way on northbound I-5, according to KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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