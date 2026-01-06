Northbound I-5 over Ship Canal Bridge to fully close Jan. 9–12 as major preservation work resumes

State and local transportation agencies say drivers should plan for a full northbound Interstate 5 closure Jan. 9–12 as crews begin the second year of major preservation work on the Ship Canal Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The weekend closure is needed to establish a long-term work zone on the northbound side of the bridge, part of the multi-year Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project.

Once lanes reopen Monday morning, Jan. 12, travelers can expect months of reduced capacity as crews continue repairs designed to extend the life of the bridge.

The effort is being led by Washington State Department of Transportation in coordination with the Seattle Department of Transportation, Sound Transit and King County Metro.

Leaders from the agencies said Tuesday they are working together to limit disruptions and provide alternatives for people traveling through Seattle during construction.

“Preserving the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge is essential to a safe and reliable regional transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “Building on our success from 2025, we know we can manage the traffic impacts of four weeks of lane reductions with thoughtful planning. We’re asking everyone to consider choosing alternate routes, carpooling, adjusting travel times or using transit to help keep everyone moving.”

Crews plan to close all lanes of northbound I-5 between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street starting as early as 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9.

The full closure is scheduled to last through early Monday morning, Jan. 12, and will be used to set up a protected work zone across the Ship Canal Bridge.

When northbound I-5 reopens, two lanes will remain closed until early June.

Work will pause and the work zone will be removed during FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle from June 8 through July 10.

After that break, construction will resume with additional long-term lane reductions through the end of 2026.

The weekend closure depends on dry weather so crews can restripe lanes.

If rain prevents that work, the closure will be postponed to the following weekend.

During Revive I-5 construction in 2026, the I-5 express lanes will operate northbound only, 24 hours a day.

The lanes will not reverse to southbound during morning commute hours, which officials say helps balance traffic across the regional system while lanes are closed on the bridge.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine said agencies are coordinating to help people reach major destinations despite the disruption.

“Whether it’s a trip to work or a Seahawks playoff game, Sound Transit and our partners are working closely to get you where you need to go — and past the traffic,” Constantine said.

King County Metro Deputy General Manager Ernest Kandilige said the agency will continue focusing on dependable service during construction.

“Metro is here to provide safe, clean, reliable transit to the public and get them where they need to go around Seattle,” he said.

Seattle Department of Transportation interim director Angela Brady said SDOT will monitor city streets around the clock to keep buses moving and maintain emergency access while coordinating with regional partners and sharing updates with the public.

The Revive I-5 project includes resurfacing and repairing the upper bridge deck, replacing aging expansion joints and improving drainage.

Early drainage improvements were completed in 2025.

Construction in 2026 will focus on the northbound bridge deck, with southbound work planned for 2027.

The overall project is expected to be finished by the end of 2027.

