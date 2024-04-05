Northbound I-5 closed in Arlington after pedestrian hit, killed by car

ARLINGTON, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 are closed in Arlington Friday after a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported a crash at 4:44 a.m. with one lane closed, then said all lanes were closed at 5:13 a.m.

The onramp from State Route 531 is also closed.

The pedestrian was hit and killed by one car, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Traffic is being diverted to SR 531.

It is not yet known if someone was trying to cross the freeway or if they were hit while they were on the shoulder after their car broke down.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while troopers investigate.

UPDATE 2: NB I-5 is still FULLY blocked at SR 531 in #Arlington. Emergency responders are on scene & still no ETA for reopening.



The back-up is about 2 miles. Seek alternate routes.



Detour details below 👇



OR if you're traveling from Everett to Mt Vernon take US 2 👉 SR 9 https://t.co/0gVqCXbUyA pic.twitter.com/7jdKrYBNZn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 5, 2024





