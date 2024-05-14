Local

Northbound I-405 blocked in Renton after semitruck fire following hit-and-run crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

I-405 Renton car fire (WSDOT)

RENTON, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton are blocked after a semitruck caught fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident at 6:17 a.m. during the busy morning commute.

The fire happened at State Route 900/Northeast Park near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

At 6:29 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said the incident was fatal but a short time later said no one died after all.

The fire has since been put out.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is being detoured off at State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway.

At 6:49 a.m., WSDOT said the backup was 4 miles. Drivers should avoid the area.


