Northbound I-405 blocked in Renton after semitruck fire following hit-and-run crash

RENTON, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton are blocked after a semitruck caught fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident at 6:17 a.m. during the busy morning commute.

The fire happened at State Route 900/Northeast Park near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

At 6:29 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said the incident was fatal but a short time later said no one died after all.

#GoodNews. Driver was spoken to and there were no others in truck so this is NOT a fatality. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 14, 2024

The fire has since been put out.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is being detoured off at State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway.

At 6:49 a.m., WSDOT said the backup was 4 miles. Drivers should avoid the area.

Good morning! Happy Tuesday.



Not so happy start to the morning commute on northbound I-405 in Renton.



We've got a truck fire that's FULLY BLOCKING all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5). 🔥🚒



Emergency crews are enroute. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES! @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/bCHF5mEL6S — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 14, 2024





