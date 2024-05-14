Northbound I-405 blocked in Renton after semitruck fire following hit-and-run crash

RENTON, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton are blocked after a semitruck caught fire.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident at 6:17 a.m. during the busy morning commute.
The fire happened at State Route 900/Northeast Park near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.
At 6:29 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said the incident was fatal but a short time later said no one died after all.
#GoodNews. Driver was spoken to and there were no others in truck so this is NOT a fatality.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 14, 2024
The fire has since been put out.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Traffic is being detoured off at State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway.
At 6:49 a.m., WSDOT said the backup was 4 miles. Drivers should avoid the area.
#Update. Sadly this is a fatal incident. I am heading to the scene. More info when I arrive. Use alternate routes.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 14, 2024
Not so happy start to the morning commute on northbound I-405 in Renton.
We've got a truck fire that's FULLY BLOCKING all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5). 🔥🚒
Emergency crews are enroute. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES! @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/bCHF5mEL6S
