North Seattle man fights off intruder during early morning break-in

SEATTLE — Police say a father tried to defend himself and his daughter with a frying pan after someone broke into their home.

It happened on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast in Seattle.

The break-in happened around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the intruder armed himself with a kitchen knife, fought the homeowner and stabbed him in the front yard.

The 15-year-old daughter texted 911 to report the break-in. She wasn’t hurt.

Firefighters treated the homeowner for stab wounds, and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Police and firefighters also treated the suspect, and medics transported him to the hospital in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is currently in critical condition and under armed police guard at Harborview Medical Center.

