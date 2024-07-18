Local

North Cascades Hwy. closed near Diablo Lake due to wildfire

By Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO 7 News Staff

A wildfire has forced the closure of North Cascades Hwy. (SR 20) west at milepost 158, a Washington Department of Transportation post on X said. The agency said no detour is available.

The fire is near the Easy Pass trailhead in southeastern Whatcom County.

At last check, the fire was 100 acres with no containment. There is no timeframe for reopening.

Campfires have been banned in all of North Cascades National Park.

Last week, National Park Services issued a burn ban throughout North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

SR 20 closed several times last year due to wildfires.

