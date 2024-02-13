North Bend museum announces Twin Peaks exhibit featuring the original Red Room chair

The Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum announced Tuesday a Twin Peaks exhibit to coincide with the upcoming Real Twin Peaks Festival later this month.

The “Real History of the Real Twin Peaks” exhibit opens Feb. 23 and will feature a mock-up of the Red Room with the original chair from the series, part of the original jail door from the first episode, a window from season three when a mug was thrown through a trailer window, and much more.

Twin Peaks originally premiered on ABC in 1990 and ran for two seasons, followed by the movie ‘Fire Walk with Me,’ and a revival limited series on Showtime in 2017.

The series was created by Mark Frost and David Lynch and starred Kyle MacLachlan, Lara Flynn Boyle, Sherilyn Fenn, and Piper Laurie.

In addition to the Twin Peaks exhibit, the museum will open its new 1950s Snoqualmie Valley exhibit at the same time.

The Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum is located at 320 Bendigo Boulevard South in North Bend.

