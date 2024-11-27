North Bend man suffers fractured skull in hit-and-run, suspect allegedly tried to hide damaged car

A 25-year-old North Bend woman has been charged with felony hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Prosecutors are seeking $100,000 bail, citing concerns about her potential to interfere with court proceedings.

The incident occurred early on the morning of Nov. 18, when police responded to a welfare check on Southeast Cedar Falls Way.

They found a man lying on the sidewalk with critical head injuries, including a fractured skull.

Medical personnel transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was placed in intensive care.

As of this writing, the man was still in ICU and in critical condition.

At the scene, officers found car debris, including a side mirror, broken glass, and other parts scattered near a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

Witnesses reported discovering the injured man but did not see the car involved.

Later that morning, officers located a damaged car parked at a home in North Bend.

It had extensive front-end damage, including a shattered passenger-side window and windshield, and matched the parts found at the scene.

A white garbage bag covered the broken passenger window, and the vehicle appeared to have been hidden from view behind another car.

Police arrested the car’s owner, Alejandra Pena Loza, who admitted to police hitting “something” while driving but claimed she thought it was a curb.

She also admitted to using her cell phone while driving.

Pena Loza stated that she had returned to the scene but left when she saw police cars.

Prosecutors allege Pena Loza drove away after the collision and took steps to conceal the damage, raising concerns about her willingness to comply with court orders.

The state is requesting bail set at $100,000.

Pena Loza has no prior criminal convictions. Her driving record includes a 2019 speeding ticket for driving 24 mph over the limit.

The felony charge against Pena Loza alleges she failed to stop, provide assistance to the injured victim, or report the accident as required by Washington law.

