Nordstrom Rack plans move from Westlake Center to downtown Seattle

A sizeable move in the retail space is occurring in downtown Seattle as Nordstrom Rack has officially filed plans to relocate from Westlake Center to Pine Street.

The new spot is the former Forever 21 building, right near Nordstrom’s flagship store. Old Navy, Fox Sports Grill, Planet Fitness, and Gene Juarez previously occupied the space before Forever 21.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the new store will be three floors, covering more than 38,000 square feet.

It is currently unknown what will take over Nordstrom Rack’s vacated space, in the Westlake Center mall’s lower level, as of this reporting. Nordstrom Rack first moved to the Westlake Center location in 2012.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years back in March. For its second bankruptcy filing, the company cited the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation rates, and competition from international companies, including Shein and Temu.

Forever 21 spent months seeking a buyer, contacting more than 200 potential bidders, according to CNBC. Thirty bidders signed confidentiality agreements, but no viable deal was reached.

