No power? Here’s where you can charge your phone & keep warm

SEATTLE, Wash. — Tuesday’s bomb cyclone knocked out power for thousands, and many are still in the dark on Thursday. Another storm is expected to hit the area Friday morning. If you’re in need of a place to warm up and charge your smaller electronics, KIRO 7 has compiled a list of warming shelters that are currently open across our region:
Auburn / Muckleshoot Reservation
Muckleshoot Community Center
17432 SE 392nd Street
Open overnight for Tribal members and their immediate family members only.
Cots, food, and entertainment are available, however, Tribal members and visitors need to bring their own sleeping bags and pillows.
Bellevue
- Bellevue City Hall
450 110th Avenue Northeast
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Crossroads Community Center
16000 NE 10th Street
10 a.m. to TBD
- Highland Community Center
14224 Bel-Red Road
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Bellevue Community Center
4063 148th Avenue Northeast
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Northwest Arts Center
9825 Northeast 24th Street
9 a.m. to 5 p.m
- South Bellevue Community Center
14509 Southeast Newport Way
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Duvall
Duvall City Hall
15535 Main Street Northeast
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Issaquah
Issaquah Senior Center
75 Northeast Creek Way
9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Kirkland
The North Kirkland Community Center
12421 103rd Avenue Northeast
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Redmond
- Redmond City Hall
15670 NE 85th Street
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Redmond Senior & Community Center
8703 160th Avenue Northeast
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village
6505 176th Avenue Northeast
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sammamish
Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Avenue Southeast
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodinville
Woodinville City Hall
17301 133rd Avenue Northeast
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
