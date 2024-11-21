No power? Here’s where you can charge your phone & keep warm

SEATTLE, Wash. — Tuesday’s bomb cyclone knocked out power for thousands, and many are still in the dark on Thursday. Another storm is expected to hit the area Friday morning. If you’re in need of a place to warm up and charge your smaller electronics, KIRO 7 has compiled a list of warming shelters that are currently open across our region:





Auburn / Muckleshoot Reservation

Muckleshoot Community Center

17432 SE 392nd Street

Open overnight for Tribal members and their immediate family members only.

Cots, food, and entertainment are available, however, Tribal members and visitors need to bring their own sleeping bags and pillows.





Bellevue

Bellevue City Hall

450 110th Avenue Northeast

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crossroads Community Center

16000 NE 10th Street

10 a.m. to TBD

Highland Community Center

14224 Bel-Red Road

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Bellevue Community Center

4063 148th Avenue Northeast

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Arts Center

9825 Northeast 24th Street

9 a.m. to 5 p.m

South Bellevue Community Center

14509 Southeast Newport Way

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.





Duvall

Duvall City Hall

15535 Main Street Northeast

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Issaquah

Issaquah Senior Center

75 Northeast Creek Way

9 a.m. to 6 p.m





Kirkland

The North Kirkland Community Center

12421 103rd Avenue Northeast

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Redmond

Redmond City Hall

15670 NE 85th Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Redmond Senior & Community Center

8703 160th Avenue Northeast

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village

6505 176th Avenue Northeast

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.





Sammamish

Sammamish City Hall

801 228th Avenue Southeast

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Woodinville

Woodinville City Hall

17301 133rd Avenue Northeast

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

