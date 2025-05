SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A small plane crashed through a fence at the Harvey Airfield in Snohomish on Wednesday afternoon, and thankfully, no one was injured.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. and the scene was cleared within a few hours.

The fence still has visible damage.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The airfield has not specified what kind of plane it was or how many people were on board.

©2025 Cox Media Group