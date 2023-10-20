No charges will be filed in devastating Tacoma crash that killed 6 people

TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors say there isn’t a strong enough case to criminally charge anyone involved in a devastating crash near SR 509 in Tacoma that killed six people in July.

Two cars collided on a Sunday morning in mid-July. A BMW was at an intersection with a yellow light, while a Kia was turning right on red. Seven people were packed into the five-seat Kia as it drove southbound on Alexander Avenue East.

The two cars met in a violent collision, and at the time, it was believed that one of the drivers may have been driving too fast.

Tacoma firefighters had to cut off the Kia’s roof to get to the people inside. Six of those seven would tragically die in the intersection.

The case centered around the BMW driver, but there was not enough evidence to prove they acted with disregard for other people’s safety, nor that they were to blame for the collision.

