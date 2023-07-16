5 people killed, 4 seriously injured after two-car collision in Tacoma

Five people are dead and four seriously injured after a collision between two cars in Tacoma Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 11:19 a.m., troopers responded to the reported collision at milepost 2.94 on northbound State Route 509 near Alexander Avenue.

I am extremely saddened to announce that as a result of this collision, 5 people have been pronounced deceased. 4 additional persons are in critical condition.



Our Major Accident Investigation Team has been activated. Expect an extended closure. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) July 16, 2023

When troopers arrived, all northbound SR 509 was shut down. Traffic was rerouted to Port of Tacoma Road as investigators worked the scene.

Traffic is being detoured from NB SR 509 to Port of Tacoma Road. pic.twitter.com/bVDdiZatdJ — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story.

