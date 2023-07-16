Local

5 people killed, 4 seriously injured after two-car collision in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

5 people killed, 4 seriously injured after two-car collision in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Five people are dead and four seriously injured after a collision between two cars in Tacoma Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 11:19 a.m., troopers responded to the reported collision at milepost 2.94 on northbound State Route 509 near Alexander Avenue.

When troopers arrived, all northbound SR 509 was shut down. Traffic was rerouted to Port of Tacoma Road as investigators worked the scene.

This is a breaking news story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read