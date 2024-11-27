No. 1 Oregon hosts Washington in first rivalry meeting as members of the Big Ten

With a spot already secured in the Big Ten title game and most certainly in the College Football Playoff field, too, Oregon’s focus is on the details.

The Ducks (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are ranked atop both the AP Top 25 and the CFP heading into the regular-season finale against longtime rival Washington on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

“It’s always about performance. It’s always about what we’re able to do on the field,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I think I’ve said it several times, motivation is overrated. Our guys want to go out there and execute at a really high level. Since the beginning of season, we talked about playing our best football at the end of November. Well, we’re there.”

The Ducks are looking to go 12-0 for the first time since 2010, when they were undefeated heading into the BCS national championship game.

Last season, Oregon had just one regular season loss — to the Huskies. Washington again defeated the Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game and the Huskies went 13-0 before falling to Michigan for the national championship.

This season is markedly different for the Huskies, who are just bowl eligible at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in their first Big Ten season. Washington and Oregon were among the teams that bolted the Pac-12 after last season.

Like the Ducks, the Huskies are focused inward going into the regular-season finale.

“We talk really about us. We talk about when we play at our best, what does that look like? If we can have a 60-minute game where we can play at our best, we’ll let the score speak for itself at the end,” Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said. “Our guys believe when we do execute offensively, defensively and in the kicking game that gives us a chance to compete with everybody and beat teams that are favorites.”

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The Ducks’ last game was a 16-13 victory at Wisconsin on Nov. 16 while Washington downed UCLA 31-19 in Seattle the night before.

Quarterback Quandary?

Washington coach Jedd Fisch has picked a starting quarterback for the game against the Ducks, but he’s not saying who it is.

Washington has used both Will Rogers and freshman Demond Williams Jr. situationally throughout the season, but Rogers has been the consistent starter. Williams took over after Rogers threw a pair of interceptions against UCLA and helped Washington become bowl eligible.

Will They or Won’t They?

Lanning wouldn’t say whether receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II would play. All three were nursing injuries but got a much-needed rest last week during the bye — leading to speculation all three could return.

Johnson injured his shoulder during Oregon’s game at Michigan earlier this month. Harper injured his left knee in the same game. Burch had an ankle injury.

“Just like I’ve always told you guys, when guys are ready to be out there on the field we’ll see them,” Lanning said.

Heck of a History

Washington has won the last three against the Ducks, including those two meetings last season — a 36-33 victory in Seattle in October, and a 34-31 win in the Pac-12 championship game.

The rivalry between the two teams runs deep, and Washington leads the all-time series 63-48-5.

Probably the most memorable win for the Ducks was “The Pick” in 1994, when freshman Kenny Wheaton intercepted Huskies QB Damon Huard and ran 97 yards downfield with less than a minute left to seal a 31–20 Oregon victory.

For the Huskies, a notable moment came in 2016, when they snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Ducks with a 72-21 rout in Eugene.

“I think college football rivalries are extremely special. I think that’s one of the things that make this fun: the excitement that surrounds the fans, the alumni, the people who have been a part of games like this for a long time,” Lanning said. “It means a lot to us, certainly. But ultimately, it is another game. It’s the next game. And you don’t get out there playing with emotion. It’s about execution over emotion.”

