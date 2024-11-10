Nintendo introduces new app to listen to game soundtracks for members

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fans of Nintendo can now listen to music soundtracks from the company’s iconic games on the Nintendo Music app.

The new app allows members to download and listen to songs from Super Mario to The Legend of Zelda, featuring a library that spans 40 years of music.

The songs will be available for streaming or offline with the option of building playlists for continuous listening.

The app is free for members of Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Learn more on the Nintendo website.

The Nintendo Music app is available on smart devices in the U.S. and Canada.

