Nine WSP troopers hit on western WA roadways over the last month

TACOMA, Wash. — In a troubling trend, nine Washington State Patrol troopers have been struck while on duty in King and Pierce Counties over the past three weeks.

In Pierce County, four Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were struck in separate incidents, including the tragic death of Trooper Tara Marysa Guting in Tacoma.

Additionally, at least five more troopers have been hit in King County in that time span.

These incidents come as concerns grow over roadway safety, especially in congested areas.

Two of the trooper-involved crashes occurred near State Route 512 and Canyon Road East, a location noted by residents and officials as particularly hazardous.

Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to adhere to the move-over law, especially on busy highways.

“Any time there is an emergency vehicle behind you, or you are coming upon or approaching an emergency vehicle, it is courtesy to move over a lane and provide that space,” added Deputy Cappetto.

Locals have echoed the sentiment, expressing frustration with reckless driving in the area.

A nearby resident, Debbie, described the traffic on Canyon Road, saying, “Crazy… people drive like maniacs.”

The move-over law in Washington State imposes a violation fine of $214, urging drivers to be more mindful of emergency personnel on the roads.

In neighboring Oregon, the penalty is slightly higher at $265, while California’s fines can reach up to $1,000 for similar offenses.

Understanding the law is not just a matter of compliance, but of safety.

Deputy Cappetto reminded motorists that “just having that situational awareness while driving is important as well.”

Local law enforcement agencies are focused on ongoing efforts to educate the public on highway safety.

KIRO 7 reached out to lawmakers from both the House and State Senate Transportation Committees to ask if the recent spate of incidents could bring about any potential changes to existing laws, but no responses were available at this time.

