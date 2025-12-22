Remembering Trooper Tara Guting: Support from law enforcement and first responders pour in

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state are sending support and thoughts for the family of Tara-Marysa Guting, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Guting was standing outside her patrol vehicle while responding to a collision when she was hit by another vehicle just before 7:30 p.m. on SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Guting was the 34th trooper to be killed in the line of duty in WSP’s 105-year history.

Support from local police agencies to county law enforcement in Washington state have been flowing in.

Many law enforcement departments, and the Washington State Department of Transportation, have changed their social media profiles to have a black line through their logo or emblem to signify mourning of a law enforcement officer.

“Our thoughts are with our Washington State Patrol family during this incredibly difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the loss of another law enforcement officer and honor their service, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting others,” the Gig Harbor Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Our agency extends its deepest condolences to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this profound loss. We honor her service, sacrifice, and memory. Badge #720 will never be forgotten. 🕊️," the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“The Tacoma Police Department stands with the Washington State Patrol after the line-of-duty loss of one of their own here in Tacoma. This is a reminder of how quickly a routine moment can turn into heartbreak and of the quiet courage it takes to put on the uniform everyday. To the trooper’s family, loved ones, and WSP colleagues: you are not carrying this alone. We mourn with you, we honor the life lost, and we hold space for your grief. With respect and solidarity, Tacoma Police Department.”

“The Snohomish Fire Department mourns the loss of Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting #720, who was tragically killed in the line of duty Friday evening. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and our partners at the Washington State Patrol during this incredibly difficult time. Her service, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We honor her memory,” Snohomish County Fire District #4 wrote.

“Our deepest condolences to the Washington State Patrol and to the family, friends, and loved ones of Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting #720. Trooper Guting tragically lost her life Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Tacoma. She was just 29 years old. We honor her service, mourn this profound loss, and hold her family and the Washington State Patrol family close in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Her sacrifice will never be forgotten. #GoneButNeverForgotten," The Renton Police Department wrote.

These are just a few of the dozens of messages that have been posted online by agencies.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Timothy, Tara’s extended family, her friends, her academy classmates, to District 1 Captain Gundermann, and his entire team,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “We will never forget Badge #720 – Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting. The sky has poured rain on us all for the past two weeks… And with this loss, now tears flood our souls.”

