Nightly I-5 lane closures taking place all week in south King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Beginning Monday night WSDOT will be closing multiple lanes of Interstate 5 in both directions in the Kent/Des Moines area for utility work.

This utility work is part of the State Route 509 Completion Project.

Monday, July 8 through the morning of Friday, July 12

11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close nightly between South 200th Street/Military Road South (Exit 151) and South 272nd Street (Exit 147).

Monday, July 8 through the morning of Wednesday, July 10

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three right lanes of northbound I-5 between South 272nd Street (Exit 147) and South 200th Street/Military Road South (Exit 151).

Thursday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 12

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three left lanes of northbound I-5 between South 272nd Street (Exit 147) and South 200th Street/Military Road South (Exit 151).

The SR 509 Completion project will create new tolled highway between I-5 and South 188th Street at the south end of Sea-Tac Airport. The first state between I-5 and 24th Avenue will open next year. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

State Route 509 Completion Project

