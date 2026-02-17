Next phase of Kayak Point Park improvements are underway in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The next phase of improvements to Kayak Point Regional Park starts today.

According to the county, the park will be partially closed, and vehicles won’t be able to access the boat launch and pier through June 30. The campground will remain open, and portions of the day-use area will be accessible by way of a steep hiking trail.

The Phase 2 construction project includes a new entry road, a new playground, walking paths, picnic shelters, additional parking, and habitat improvements. Park infrastructure (failing water lines and buckling asphalt) will also be replaced, and the park will be positioned for many more years of enjoyment.

“It is exciting to see this important project continue to move forward, and we recognize the public access impacts to such a beloved park are tough,” said Sharon Walker, Director of Snohomish County Parks & Recreation, in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during construction, and we hope to get the full park open again before the summer beach and crabbing season. In the long run, the benefits for the community, wildlife, and the environment will be worth the wait.”

The second phase of the project is expected to end in October.

Parks will continue to fundraise for Phase 3 improvements which will include:

Moving the existing picnic shelters to the north

Completing the backshore berm

Additional access trails to the beach

Planting and removing the sea wall along the northern end

©2026 Cox Media Group