New Year’s Eve road closures, traffic alerts in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — If you’re planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve in Seattle tonight, make sure you’re planning ahead.

Even before road closures, expect street parking and parking lots near the Space Needle and downtown to be packed.

Multiple Interstate 5 ramps in downtown Seattle will close Wednesday night, Dec. 31, during New Year’s Eve festivities.

The following I-5 ramp closures are planned from 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1 at:

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from Boylston Avenue East.

The northbound and southbound I- 5 off-ramps to Mercer Street.

Parking on state highways and bridges to watch fireworks is prohibited.

WSDOT encourages people celebrating the New Year’s Eve festivities to do so safely. There are multiple public transit and rideshare options available to downtown.

Remember to drive sober. Call an Uber, Lyft, taxi or sober ride if you have too much to drink.

