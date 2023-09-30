New video shows Pierce County deputies save elk stuck in tree swing

A new video shows Pierce County deputies save a young bull elk stuck in a tree swing on September 1.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said usually these calls end with deputies having to put the animal down but not this time.

“With a delay for other agencies to respond our deputies stepped up to the challenge of freeing this young bull elk,” said the department.

In the video, you can hear the deputy trying to calm the elk down as he worked to cut the ropes. At one point the nervous elk rammed the deputy but luckily he was able to get him free.









