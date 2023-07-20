New video shows moments leading up to violent Alki crash that left car submerged

SEATTLE — A new doorbell video shows the moments leading up to a violent crash between two cars on Alki Avenue Sunday afternoon.

In the video, you can see a car in the left turn lane and then it’s slammed by a speeding car while waiting to turn.

It was pushed off the road and into the water. On Tuesday we heard from one of the good samaritans who helped rescue the woman.

We also know that woman is Madison Kelly and she has been upgraded to serious condition from critical. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to cover medical costs.

Harborview has not told us the condition of the other driver, who police arrested, but he’s still in the hospital.









