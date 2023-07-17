Seattle police respond to collision with one vehicle hitting building, second goes into Elliott Bay

A two-car collision in West Seattle sent one car into a building and another into Elliott Bay, according to video from the scene.

At about 5:51 p.m., medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest.

According to Seattle Fire, bystanders pulled the driver of the car that went into the water to land.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit the building was transported to a hospital as well. Their condition is unknown.

Screenshots courtesy citizen.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group