New vet clinic to serve homeless, low-income pet owners free of charge

SEATTLE — A new veterinary clinic opening in South Seattle will serve pets whose owners are homeless or have lower incomes.

King County Executive Dow Constantine helped celebrate the opening of the Doney Coe Pet Clinic at 1101 Airport Way South, in the SoDo neighborhood, Wednesday morning.

The company has been providing essential veterinary services free of charge to pet owners who are homeless or earn a lower income since 1986.

Doney Coe has been operating out of a temporary space since it lost its permanent location nearly a year ago.

The partnership with King County has allowed the clinic to have a permanent space once again.

