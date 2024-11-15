New suspects? Museum of Flight hosts D.B. Cooper Conference

SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s one of America’s top mysteries: who was D.B. Cooper? For 53 years, the world has wondered about the man who famously hijacked a flight from Portland to Seattle on Thanksgiving Eve of 1971.

The mystery man, only known as ‘Dan Cooper,’ demanded $200,000 and four parachutes before jumping from a Boeing 727 somewhere over the Pacific Northwest.

This weekend, Seattle’s Museum of Flight is hosting the 2024 D.B. Cooper Conference.

Those who are intrigued by the mystery will hear from a leading cold case DNA scientist, a passenger who sat in the same row as Cooper on Flight 305, and authors who are unveiling some new suspects in the case.

Tickets for the conference are limited and include admission to the Museum of Flight.

A single-day pass costs $40.

A full weekend pass is $99.

