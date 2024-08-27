New rule for Minter Creek anglers as salmon fishing season approaches

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) informed anglers that a new regulation prohibits fishing in channels created by exposed tidelands.

As salmon fishing season approaches, Milton Creek in Pierce County wants to make sure fisherman do not cast their lines in these tidelands during low tides.

Fishing for salmon is allowed from the mouth of the creek at Carr Inlet to markers located roughly 50 feet downstream from the Minter Creek Hatchery.

Anglers and fishermen are asked to fish in the publicly accessible mainstream of the creek and avoid trespassing on private tidelands.

“Fishing legally and ethically helps to ensure enjoyable fishing trips for all,” WDFW Lt. Kit Rosenberger said. “Please respect private property. Public access along Minter Creek below the Creviston Drive bridge is now limited, as most of the area consists of privately owned tidelands.”

Salmon fishing season begins September 1 through December 31, 2024.

The daily limit is set a 6 with a minimum size of 12 inches or larger. “Anglers may keep up to four adults, including up to two Chinook, up to two coho, or one of each. Anglers must release wild coho,” wrote WDFW.

For more information on the 2024-2025 sports fishing rules, readers can visit the WDFW website.

