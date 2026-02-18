New orca calf spotted in Strait of Juan de Fuca

The Center for Whale Research announced on Wednesday that there’s a new calf with the L pod.

The group’s biologists documented it on February 16 near Race Rocks in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The calf, designated L129, was travelling with L55 matriline and was seen alongside both L55 herself and her daughter L103.

L55 is 49 years old, so it would be an exceptionally old southern resident mother. If the calf belongs to L103 it would be her second. The center says more encounters will be needed to determine who the mother is.

“With such a young individual, we always balance our optimism with caution,” the center shared. “The calf appears to be very young, likely just a few days old at most, and it’s too early to say much about its health.”

The first year of life, especially these early days and weeks, is difficult for killer whales, and many calves don’t make it.

“We hope to see L129 again soon, and that the calf’s mother can find enough food to keep this new addition healthy,” the center said. “We’ll be sharing a full encounter report and more images very soon.”

©2026 Cox Media Group