New omakase sushi bar experience opening on the Eastside

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A new hand-rolled sushi bar will join the Redmond Town Center this year as Te-Hand Roll Bar aims to open its doors by September.

The owners of Kuro Sushi in Bellevue will open their second restaurant concept in a 1,487-square-foot space previously used by Asher Goods, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Te-Hand Roll Bar will provide an omakase sushi experience with a focus on offering high-quality sushi. Omakase is a traditional Japanese dining style in which a chef selects and prepares each course, often comprised of seasonal ingredients.

Te-Hand Roll Bar joins diverse Redmond dining scene

Owner Jin Lee said he is drawing inspiration from Hello Nori, a popular hand-rolled sushi bar in Vancouver that also operates five other locations across Canada.

The Redmond Town Center includes a long list of 25 other restaurants and beverage offerings, including Thai Ginger, Sama Cellars wine lounge, and Kizuki Ramen. Along with the addition of the Te-Hand Roll Bar, both Supreme Dumplings and ComeBuyTea are slated to open this spring.

A broker with JSH Properties, Jacob Morgan, represented the landlord and tenant in the deal, and dubbed the section of the Redmond Town Center as “food row,” with its diverse selection of restaurants as a driving factor behind the sale.

“When you look at Redmond Town Center’s repositioning of this specific portion of the center, we have created a sort of food row destination,” Morgan told the Puget Sound Business Journal. “We have some other interested parties who have expressed interest in backfilling or coming into the center to be part of that row.”

Morgan continues to seek tenants for two spaces formerly occupied by Claire’s and Sunglass Hut, though he would prefer to sign on a food or beverage tenant this time around.

As for a restaurant that solely focuses on sushi, Morgan has been looking to dedicate a space to sushi in Redmond Town Center for “quite some time.”

Morgan believes that the Eastside area has a strong affinity for sushi restaurants, and the new Te-Hand Roll Bar offering inside Redmond Town Center will prove to be another popular destination among the long list of eateries in the area.

Te-Hand Roll Bar will join a vibrant sushi restaurant scene on the Eastside, which is also home to Momiji, Sushi In Joy, and Musashi’s, among several others.

