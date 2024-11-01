New music venue parking permits in Seattle seek to ease burden on artists

SEATTLE, Wash. — Finding parking in Seattle can be tricky, but the city is looking to ease the burden on musicians.

On Thursday, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new legislation allowing music venues to designate parking spaces for artists to load and unload their equipment and instruments.

“Supporting our arts and culture sectors is key to creating a vibrant Seattle, home to the next generation of thriving musicians, artists, and entertainers,” Harrell said in a news release.

Currently, music venues try to solve loading and unloading zone challenges by applying for Temporary No Parking (TNP) permits daily. It’s a permit system intended for construction contractors who need long-term reservations of an area.

Venues that regularly host live music and charge for admission at least twice per week are eligible to apply for permits that would allow parking and loading all day, every day.

“This occasion is a great reminder to artists and venues like us of our community’s commitment to nurturing creativity, The Crocodile Venues General Manager Shaina Foley said. “There is a deep well of support for the live music community in Seattle, which truly inspires us.”

The city says it’s working on an application portal, which should be up and running by 2025.

