New immersive exhibit is coming to Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE, Wash. — A new exhibit is coming to Woodland Park Zoo.

The Forest Trailhead exhibit will focus on promoting conservation and exploring the future of forests.

“Guests will discover their own everyday connections to such communities and animals through the forest-friendly consumer choices they can make daily at home, in the office, at school, during a zoo visit, in their community, and at the polls—to make lasting and impactful change,” the zoo’s website states.

The exhibit will be located in the heart of the zoo and feature a treetop path that will wind visitors through the forest canopy where they can see tree kangaroos and red pandas.

The zoo says there will also be an all-season trailhead pavilion where visitors can see tree-dwelling reptiles, colorful amphibians, and invertebrates.

“This bold new era is redefining how we can unite local and global communities to save our forests and green spaces here in our beloved Pacific Northwest and around the world for a more sustainable present and future,” said Alejandro Grajal, President and CEO at Woodland Park Zoo in a news release.

According to the climate action consortium Framing Our Future, protecting forests and nature can provide as much as one-third of the climate action needed to reach global climate goals by 2030.

The exhibit is set to open in 2026.





©2025 Cox Media Group