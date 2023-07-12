New fiscal year for Microsoft brings new layoffs

A new fiscal year for Microsoft brought new layoffs with it. A 60-day WARN notice just went out to 276 people Monday night.

Specifically, 210 are workers in Bellevue and Redmond and 66 are remote employees in the Puget Sound area.

They are in sales, customer service, and support roles. Their last day will be September 8.

These cuts go beyond the 10,000 global layoffs Microsoft announced in January.

The company’s new fiscal year started July 1. So far, it’s eliminated about 3,000 jobs in the Seattle area this year.





