New executive order limits ICE activity at King County properties

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay signed an executive order Thursday aimed at strengthening protections and expanding emergency resources for immigrant and refugee communities affected by increased federal immigration enforcement.

The order, which takes effect immediately, sets aside $2 million in new emergency funding to help cover rent, food and legal aid for families facing urgent needs.

It also directs county departments and the sheriff’s office to clarify policies and increase transparency around immigration-related activity.

“Every resident who calls King County home, regardless of their citizenship status, deserves safety, dignity, and to live without fear or intimidation,” Zahilay said. “During my listening sessions, I’ve heard directly from immigrant and refugee neighbors who are afraid to leave their homes and go to school, work, medical appointments, and even report crimes to local law enforcement. Entire communities are living in fear that they may never see their loved ones again, a direct effect of federal overreach. This Executive Order is an immediate step we must take to protect the rights of King County’s residents, maintain community trust, and ensure local advocacy organizations have the resources they need to support impacted communities.”

Zahilay said the order was shaped by feedback from four immigration roundtable meetings he hosted in January in North, Central, South and East King County.

Community leaders at those meetings described families afraid to attend school, go to work or seek medical care because of immigration enforcement activity.

The executive order includes several actions:

Allocates $2 million in emergency funding to support rental, food and legal assistance.

Directs the King County Sheriff’s Office to publish publicly available protocols within 30 days for responding to 911 calls about immigration enforcement activity, including how deputies verify law enforcement personnel who are not displaying credentials and when body cameras should be used.

Prohibits immigration authorities from staging or conducting civil immigration enforcement in non-public areas of county-owned properties, including parking lots, vacant lots, buildings and garages.

Directs all county departments to support Know Your Rights resources and review policies to ensure alignment with the Keep Washington Working Act, the Courts Open to All Act and King County Code Section 2.15.

Requires the King County International Airport to upgrade security cameras and improve observation areas to maintain public access and increase transparency around chartered deportation flights.

Creates a “Welcoming County” subcabinet to advise the executive on ways to strengthen protections and services.

Continues county advocacy to Washington’s congressional delegation for no additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

When he took office in November, Zahilay directed county departments not to coordinate with or assist in civil immigration enforcement, which he said is solely the responsibility of the federal government.

Last month, King County signed onto an amicus brief in the Minnesota v. Noem case arguing that the Trump administration’s deployment of masked, armed federal immigration enforcement officials their city is unconstitutional and unlawful.

Zahilay also signed a letter to Washington’s federal delegation calling for no additional ICE funding.

County leaders and community organizations praised the move.

“As the federal administration imposes chaos, violence, and fear across the country, in King County, we are working together proactively to create greater stability and safeguards for our own communities,” said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Councilmember Jorge Baron said, “I appreciate Executive Zahilay’s work to advance these actions today. It is critical that our county continue to evaluate and implement measures that seek to protect our communities.”

Councilmember Steffanie Fain added, “South King County is home to many immigrant and refugee families from around the world, but our community is scared right now. This Executive Order strengthens coordination, prioritizes legal and housing support, and provides clear guidance.”

King County Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall said the order provides direction for deputies. “Our work is centered on delivering public safety. Today’s executive order provides direction and opportunity for us to clarify what our deputies can and cannot do when ICE operates in the communities we serve.”

Zahilay said the executive order is a starting point and that the county will continue working with community partners to identify additional actions and close gaps to ensure local government is doing all it can to support immigrant and refugee residents.

