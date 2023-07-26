New dashcam video shows unruly crowd blocking SPD patrol car as street race erupts into shooting

As four people were shot following an illegal street racing event early Sunday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, officers responding to the incident reported a crowd resisting their efforts.

Dashcam video released by the Seattle Police Department Wednesday shows a patrol car arriving to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. on July 23.

In the video, a patrol vehicle can be seen pulling up to the large crowd that gathered at the intersection of East Pike Street and Broadway. Within the first few seconds, a can is thrown at the car, missing the front bumper.

Several members of the crowd turned with their cellphone lights on to film the car.

One man came close and began to pose in front of the patrol car, while some members of the crowd filmed it on their phones.

That’s when a half dozen people started to lean on the hood, while three others jumped up and began dancing on top of it.

A drink was also thrown, splashing across the patrol car’s windshield.

As the officer began to back up, several people began moving Lime bikes into the officer’s path, preventing him from going forward.

The crowd then began to carry large traffic barriers in front of the car as the driver backed up an entire block, as others threw cones at the car.

A second police cruiser is seen in the video, with the crowd throwing one of the traffic barriers on top of the hood of the car.

The complete video can be found on the Seattle Police Department’s YouTube page. A word of caution, there is strong subject matter.

According to Seattle police, officers remained in the area to respond to the shooting victims, two of whom needed life-saving measures.

