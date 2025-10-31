New Chick-fil-A opens in WA as chain expands across state

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Thursday marked the grand opening of Washington’s newest Chick-fil-A in Marysville.

To celebrate the opening, which first opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 30, customers dressed in cow print — whether it’s a full cow costume or a simple cow-spotted accessory — can enjoy one free entrée.

This location is one of nine restaurants expected to open in Washington by early 2027. In total, this restaurant expansion will create more than 900 jobs in the state.

“Chick-fil-A has always felt special to me — from my first visit to the restaurant, to my time in the Leadership Development Program, and now serving the Marysville community as a local Owner-Operator,” Chandler Reeves, the owner and operator of the restaurant, said in a prepared statement. “As we open the doors of Chick-fil-A Soper Hill, I’m excited to create a place where families can gather, team members can grow, and guests feel welcome.”

This location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, catering, and mobile ordering services.

More Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to WA

Chick-fil-A currently operates 22 restaurants across Washington, but is expected to open nine more in Bellingham, Bremerton, Burlington, Everett, Maple Valley, Olympia, Shoreline, and Spokane.

The Shoreline location is expected to open Thursday, Nov. 6.

Follow Frank Sumrallon X. Send news tips here.

