New checkpoint at SEA expected to have travelers fly through security

SEATTLE — A new TSA checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is now open at the south end of the main terminal, according to a release from the Port of Seattle.

Checkpoint 1 is on the baggage claim level of the terminal, a floor below all other security checkpoints at SEA, and features five screening lanes to allow travelers to go through TSA more efficiently.

Open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., the new checkpoint only allows general screening, not TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, according to the Port of Seattle.

SeaTac advises that flyers can use both the upper departures and lower arrivals decks when getting to the airport during peak travel hours.

If not checking a bag, a quick way to get through security is to use the lower arrivals drive close to doors 4 and 6 to get right to Checkpoint 1 on the baggage claim level.

For more information on the new TSA checkpoint at SEA, visit portofseattle.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group